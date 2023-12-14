Residents concerned for timeliness of a major transformation plan in South Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV)



Some residents are concerned with the timeline of project.

This is phase one of seven of the transformation plan.

Video shows the two buildings getting torn down in January.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Residents of the Southside Terrace Apartments are packing up and moving out to make space for a new building.

Some residents told 3 News Now's Maria Osnaya, this city-wide effort to improve the quality of homes is frustrating.

A project leader said phase one of seven will take about 16 months.

In the meantime, residents are relocating to properties provided by the Omaha Housing Authority.

People who pass the inspection of their current unit will receive a grant for rent and other expenses.

One resident said the city knows about the bug problems on site and are helping them clean to pass their inspection.