Saint Juan Diego Community Center food pantry seeks $6 million upgrade to expand storage and services

Catholic Charities of Omaha is raising $6 million to upgrade the Saint Juan Diego Community Center's food pantry

The pantry has used an outdoor refrigerated trailer for food storage since 2020

Renovations aim to add freezer space and modernize offices, with completion in 18 months

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OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – The Saint Juan Diego Community Center in South Omaha is planning a major upgrade to its food pantry, with Catholic Charities of Omaha seeking to raise $6 million to expand indoor storage space and modernize the facility.

The center has relied on a refrigerated trailer parked outside since 2020 to store food. The planned renovations would add freezer space inside the pantry, eliminating the need for the trailer, and modernize second-floor office spaces.

Dave Vankat, chief community engagement officer for Catholic Charities of Omaha, said the goal is to create a more welcoming environment for those who use the pantry.

"We want them to take the next steps to help themselves. And so part of that is treating everyone who comes to us with dignity," Vankat said.

Vankat said the goal is to complete renovations within 18 months.

Franchesca Espinoza, who works with immigrants at the center, said her connection to the mission runs deep. She has been on staff for 3 years, but said her ties to the center go back much further. Espinoza said she volunteered at the center as a child with her mother.

"I wanted to help kids that were in my position and mixed status families," Espinoza said. "It's more of like a thank you to my mom."

Archbishop Michael McGovern said serving those in need is central to the Catholic faith.

"As people of faith, we believe that, you know, God has given us many gifts, and those gifts are meant to be shared," McGovern said.

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