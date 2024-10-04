'So full of joy and love': Family remembers 89-year-old man killed in hit-and-run Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Remembered for his care for others and his dedication to his faith, 89-year-old Walter Tighe was crossing near 34th and Center St. to go to church, when he was hit and killed Tuesday.



Kassie Tighe says her grandfather was a faithful man who walked to mass, twice a day, at our Lady of Lourdes where he had been a member for 30 years.

Omaha Police found the suspected vehicle but is still looking for the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPD traffic unit at 402-444-5626 or call Omaha Crime Stoppers.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"He was just always so full of joy and love," said Kassie Tighe, Walter Tighe’s granddaughter.

It's that joy that Walter Tighe’s granddaughter Kassie Tighe hopes people remember.

"He had 7 grandchildren, and 6 children and they were his world, as long as he got to see them and they were smiling he was happy,” Kassie said.

Kassie says her grandfather was a faithful man walking to mass at our Lady of Lourdes where he had been a member for 30 years.

He started walking 8 years ago after a car accident that shattered his hip.

"Once he got out of physical therapy and rehab, he walk like I am done, I can't, I put lives of other people in danger, that's not what I want, so I am just going to walk," Kassie said.

She says he went to mass twice a day, just in case he wouldn't be able to go the next day.

"He always said if I didn't go it's because I died," Kassie said.

On Tuesday morning, Walter was walking his route, headed to mass, crossing Center Street near 34th street when he was hit and killed in a hit-and-run.

Kassie found out on social media.

"It said older man wearing a fedora type hat, that was his hat, like since I was little, he has always been wearing a fedora," Kassie said.

When she heard it was a hit and run, she says it hurt even more.

"I’m confused on why, why someone could just run away, like if you know that you did something and somebody was hurt, why didn't you at least check, cause I know they heard or felt something," Kassie said.

Father Vitalis, the pastor at Our Lady of Lourdes says Walter was a devout and practicing catholic, never skipping church devotions even during inclement weather. Adding that he inspired many people with his joyful expression of his faith.

"So many people have reached out to me saying, 'just seeing him on his route every day, I would say you go dude', 'or we would wave and smile and he brought joy to so many people'," Kassie said.

Omaha police say Walter was not in a crosswalk. They have located and impounded the suspect vehicle a 2007 to 2012 silver Chevy Silverado but are still searching for the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPD traffic unit at 402-444-5626 or call Omaha Crime Stoppers.