South Omaha grocer concerned about produce prices as new tariffs are implemented

SOUTH OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Fruits and vegetables grown or harvested out of the U.S, like bananas, limes, and avocados, could see a significant increase.



Jose Palomares, owner of Super Carniceria El Pueblito in South Omaha says he fears fruit prices spiking

He's stocking up on canned goods before prices increase

“It’s expensive right now, one avocado is $3.20,” he said.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Jose Palomares, owner of Super Carniceria El Pueblito in South Omaha said he is stocking up on canned goods while they are cheaper, but his fear is what is going to happen when fruits and vegetables spike in cost due to tariffs.

"With cans, we can buy much and stock but vegetables and fruit we have to do by days, we will lose money if we keep them for late on, we can't do it that way,” he said.

The U.S. imports close to 20% of its food. Fruits and vegetables grown or harvested out of the U.S., like bananas, limes, and avocados could see a significant increase.

Palomares said avocados have already become too expensive.

“It’s expensive right now, one avocado is $3.20,” he said.

Ernie Goss, a professor of economics and Creighton University said some things may become less expensive.

“The supplies will be increased at least for the domestic food market, and processed food… Anything coming in from outside the us, those prices are going to go up, you can see some sharp increase there,” he said.

But back in the aisles, Palomares is closely watching prices while he decides the best move for his store and his customers.

Franklin's mother is overjoyed her daughter is off the road and coming home.

“I can't even begin to say how grateful I am. They found her on her birthday like wow, if that's not a god thing I don’t know what is,” she said.

Because Day has warrants from several states, prosecutors will have to compromise on a plan on how to charge him.

As for Franklin, we are told family came to Omaha Thursday to bring her home.