South Omaha marks one year since federal immigration raid with calls for community support

South Omaha businesses report fewer customers and less spending one year after immigration raid

Raid took place at Glenn Valley Foods on June 10, 2025

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – One year after a federal immigration raid at Glenn Valley Foods near 72nd and J streets in South Omaha, neighbors and business owners say it has been a hard year — and they are asking for support. Neighbors and community leaders came together Tuesday ahead of Wednesday's anniversary.

South Omaha neighbor Cristian Garcia said after the raid, he changed how he moved through the neighborhood.

"Yeah, honestly, it's like, you can't really, you can't walk around. You couldn't walk around without, you know, having an eye over your shoulder," Garcia said.

A new report from the Nebraska Hispanic Chamber of Commerce finds many South Omaha businesses are reporting fewer customers and less spending. Business owner Irma Villezcas said the effects are still being felt.

"One year later, we continue to feel the impact. Our businesses are still facing the challenges," Villezcas said.

She spoke on Tuesday at 24th Street, alongside other community leaders and politicans.

"We need your support, our businesses, our restaurants, our merchants need you," Douglas County District 1 Commissioner Roger Garcia said.

"I think it's important to commemorate that when harm happens, it can also unite the community," Lina Traslaviña Stover, the executive director of Heartland Workers Center, said.

"When we come together as a group of people committed to each other in this city, we make Omaha a better place for everyone," Omaha Mayor John Ewing said.

Ewing signed a proclamation at Tuesday's event.

Cristian Garcia said the community must continue to lean on one another.

"We're all in this together. We need good messages, we need strength, we need communities to uplift each other. So I'm big on that," Garcia said.

The South Omaha Business District and other groups are encouraging neighbors to shop on 24th Street on Wednesday, calling it a day of joy.

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