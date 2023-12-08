South Omaha mourns the passing of veteran baseball coach John Stella

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) —



The baseball community mourns the passing of veteran coach John Stella.

He coached baseball in South Omaha for 45+ years.

His number #22 was retired at Omaha South High and the South Omaha American Legion.

South Omaha is mourning the recent passing of John Stella, a man many called

the godfather of baseball in the neighborhood.

I'm Maria Osnaya your South Omaha neighborhood reporter at Brown Park where the baseball field now bears his name, where I talked with people about Stella's legacy in South O.

John Stella was born and raised in South Omaha and was a baseball coach here for nearly 45 years.

His son Tony says he was a veteran and longtime member in the South Omaha American Legion. "He's really an example of what mentors coaches and teachers can mean to youth and kids," Tony added.

He was Nebraska man of the year three times, and national coach of the year in 1996. His number #22 was retired at Omaha South High and the South Omaha American Legion. In 2003 he was inducted into the South Omaha High School hall of fame.

Stella was at home on the diamond.

And he wanted to share his love of the game with anyone he could; Including former player Sam De George. The member of John's first legion team says, "If a player wanted to miss practice, he'd pull them aside and say you've got your whole life to work, you don't have your whole life to play ball."

This longtime friend Jim Rotella says Stella's lessons lasted longer than just nine innings. "How to be a man and how to live with respect and friendliness and warmthness," says Rotella.

Stella's impact has been recognized all over the country -- even from the front office of the New York Yankees, his favorite team.

"I'm really happy for him, I'm sad that he's gone but i know his legacy will live on," added Rotella.

Loved ones are working to get a day next week proclaimed John Stella day in Omaha. They also plan to set up a scholarship foundation in his name.