Super bowl Sunday strikes business at local pizza parlor

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) —-Super bowl Sunday has people ringing the line at a pizza parlor. The owner says this weekend is one of the busiest time of the year.



Workers make the sauce in eight hours and let it simmer for four.

Video shows tall stacks of pizza orders.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Everything is coming in to place for the big game on Sunday. Some fans are prepping days ahead. And while some prefer wings, others enjoy pizza. Staff at Orsi’s Pizzeria told me, for them, this is the busiest Super Bowl yet, especially because of who is playing.

Taking you behind the scenes of one of the top pizza spots in Omaha of what it looks like before one of their busiest times of the year.

“This time of year like Christmas time, Super bowl is one of our top two top three weekends of the year,” says CEO Jim Hall.

Hall says people have been calling to place orders for Sunday since last week.

“We had people ordering 24 full sheets, some ordered eight some ordered 10 and 12 and they all wanted it at our lunchtime business,” says Hall.

Most ingredients are made in house, but did you know it takes at least 12 hours before the sauce is ready?

Every week cooks make 120 gallons of sauce but for Sunday, they bumped it up to 180 Lbs and will slice almost 1000 LBS of cheese.

A pizza is a dish some fans want at their watch parties, but for that to happen, you need to call ahead.

“It’s that last half hour, people walk up and think they can just get a pizza, its not that easy,” says Hall.

Jim told me it’s busy all year round, but they’re adapting to wave of football fanatics by bringing in more staff.