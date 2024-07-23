Taking Action: Gen Z voters attend rally in Southwest Omaha

Bus tour 'The Tour to Save Democracy' made a stop in Omaha Monday

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A bus load of Generation Z activists rolled up to IBEW 22 in Southwest Omaha, they're part of bus tour, 'The Tour to Save Democracy' and Monday hosted a rally for young voters.

The nation wide tour is focused on connecting with young voters in swing states to take a more active approach when it comes to politics.

"A big part of why this tour exists is to kind of say, hey, these are the issues that matter to us. Here's how you can actually get them through Congress. Here's how you can see them become law and come out to our stop like in Omaha today," said Tour to Save Democracy Executive Directer Sam Schwartz.

Each speaker on the tour has their own unique experiences, but have united after all being impacted by gun violence.

"My political journey started after the Parkland shooting, I lost my cousin Alex in that shooting, he was one of 17 who died," said Schwartz.

Drew Spiegel is a survivor of the Hyland Park Fourth of July shooting in 2022, he's sharing his story in hopes of creating change.

"I personally was in a mass shooting, and part of the reason I share my story is so that other people don't need to wait until they are in my situation to start speaking out," said Spiegel.

Attendees were encouraged to make friendship bracelets. The beads represent issues like gun control, reproductive rights, healthcare, and climate change. All hot button issues coming up in this election.

"This is a way for us to kind of engage young people in politics in a way that might be a little more fun and uplifting and educational," said Schwartz.

The group says Gen Z-ers want their voices heard and believe politicians like Democrat Sen. Tony Vargas are here to listen.

"Well, one it was really cool that they asked us and told us they were going to come through Omaha but two it matters why they're doing this. They're doing this because they believe this younger generation is going to make or break the difference this election," said Sen. Vargas.

KMTV wanted to find out more about what Gen Z thinks about President Joe Biden's decision to step out of the presidential race and endorse Vice President Kamala Harris. Spiegel says VP Harris has proven herself the perfect choice.

"We want an energetic, vibrant candidate who's really going to go out there and kind of, you know, tell Republicans that this is not, we're not gonna stand for this and that's exactly what she's doing and we'll do.

And so we totally support her," said Speigel.

The groups main goal is to get more Gen Z voters to the polls this November.

