Two people drop infant off at South Omaha fire station, say she was found in alley; police seek mother

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An infant was dropped off at a South Omaha fire station Friday morning by two people who say they found her in an alley. The umbilical cord was still attached.

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People say they found infant in alley, dropped her off at fire station

Paramedic Capt. Bill Young and his partner John Mendoza treated the baby at the station, near 33rd and Q Streets, at roughly 7:30 a.m.

"I've been on the fire department for 18 years and I've never experienced this before," Young said.

The infant was wrapped in a clean towel and Young estimated she weighed one or two pounds, but says she appeared healthy.

"The child had good color, was breathing appropriately," he said.

The baby was taken to Nebraska Medicine and authorities say she is doing well.

Omaha Police Sgt. Devin Washington says the two people who brought the baby to the station do not appear to be the baby's parents and police are now searching for the mother.

"If that person needs any type of medical intervention or, you know, service, we want to make sure we get that to them," he said.

Nebraska has safe haven laws that allow an infant up to 90 days old to be surrendered at a fire station, police station, hospital, and a handful of other places such as Project Harmony — no questions asked.

"We understand that people do find themselves in situations that are rather difficult," Washington said.

If the child was abandoned, Washington says there could be charges associated with the case. But he says the immediate focus is on finding the mother and making sure she is safe.

"Our priority is making sure that this baby is okay, mom's okay, dad, family, anyone who may know this child," Washington said.

Anyone with information about this investigation should call 9-1-1.

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