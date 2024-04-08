'Two piles of poop': South Omaha man wakes up to disgusting surprise

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A rude awakening Saturday morning for one South Omaha neighbor. A man trying to get into his home, but what he witnessed and recorded on his security footage is disturbing.



Around 4 a.m. on Saturday, Kim Heath a South Omaha resident woke up to a man trying to get into his home.

In the area of 39th and J Streets.

Heath kept the man out but he later found the man had pooped right outside his front door and on the door.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Kim Heath lives in the area of 39th and J Streets.

It was around 4 a.m. on Saturday when he says he heard a man trying to break into his home.

"I have a doorbell, they didn't ring the doorbell, they were beating on the door and jiggling the handle back and forth, back and forth," Heath said.

Heath woke up to banging on his door. He says a man was trying to force himself into his home.

"He just said let me in, let me in, I'm like no you are not coming in, I don't know who you are. Let me in, let me in," Heath said.

Heath was able to block him from getting through the door, but what followed and was captured on his security camera is disturbing.

"What was going through your head when you saw it on video," reporter Molly Hudson asked. "When I saw it on video I just thought I can't believe he is doing what he is doing, I couldn't believe it," Heath said.

A man squatting at his door. But it wasn't until Heath came back inside, after talking with the police, that he saw what this man had left behind.

"Two piles of poop right in between the doors and the door was just covered with poop," Heath said. "We don't do that here, if you need to use the bathroom, there are plenty of gas stations open."

And the clean up, "terrible, I did a lot of flushing, I came out with a hose Sunday and sprayed everything down real good. Sprayed my porch down real good, so, yeah it was pretty bad."

Heath did file a police report. Omaha Police says this incident was documented and sent to the burglary unit for further investigation.