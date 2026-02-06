100 Council Bluffs kids receive free dental care through annual community event

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — One hundred children in Council Bluffs received free dental care Friday as part of the 19th annual Give Kids a Smile event hosted by Firefly.

The children were pre-selected through Council Bluffs Community Schools, targeting families who can't find dentists that accept Iowa Medicaid or lack insurance and transportation.

Several community partners and four local dental offices teamed up to provide cleanings, X-rays, fluoride treatments and fillings for the children.

"We've been doing this for over 10 years," Dr. Ryan Hajek, pediatric dentist at My Pediatric Dentist – Bayliss Park said. "It's really important for these kids to get dental care and so we're just happy to be a part of this exciting day. As you can hear everyone in the background, the kids are enjoying themselves."

Jenny Sharrick, Firefly Director of Public Health Services & Child Care Nurse Consultant Program, dressed up as the tooth fairy for the event.

"It's the best day. It's the most fun. We get to see great smiles, we get to have Firefly here with us," Sharrick said. "We also partner with Iowa Western Dental Assistance Program to additionally provide some education and extra hands in the offices."

The Cindy and Jerry Mathiasen Family Fund and Delta Dental of Iowa Foundation sponsored this year's event.

According to Firefly, tooth decay affects nearly half of U.S. children and causes 51 million lost school hours annually.

