88-year-old Keith Bauer keeps Harlan's century-old shoe store running strong

HARLAN, Iowa (KMTV) — A neighbor reached out to KMTV and said we had to meet the 88-year-old who runs the local shoe store, Bauer's Shoes.

88-year-old runs century-old Iowa shoe store

Keith Bauer's dad bought this business 99 years ago. When Bauer was born in 1937, he says he went from the hospital straight to the store. He's been there, more or less, ever since.

"People drop in and, when they've been away for a while, and part of it is to see if I'm still alive," Bauer said.

Folks around Harlan have been dropping in for the after-Christmas sale since the mid-1960s. Friday they lined up early, ready for the one-dollar table.

"Just trying to get the dollar thing first," said 12-year-old Aiden, who was there with his mom and little brother.

Teenager Vivian and her mom were shopping for some family friends.

"She adopted three little kids, so..." Vivian said.

Bauer could have retired a lot time ago.

"It just never occurs to me to sit down and vegetate," he said.

Bauer also wants his neighbors to have a traditional shoe store. Clark Ahrenholtz, a lifelong customer, says it matters.

"We need to keep our small towns vital," he said.

"They're so appreciative that they have a shoe store in this vicinity," store manager Carol Chadwick said.

She bought shoes at Bauer's as a little girl. Now, shadowed by granddaughter Dilyn, she measured reporter Katrina Markel's feet.

"You have a tiny foot," Chadwick said.

A rarity, apparently, around these parts.

"We're cornfed, so, we have some good sized feet," Chadwick said.

Small feet or not, Katrina bought some shoes.

"The shoe industry would be in terrible shape if it weren't for women," Bauer said.

The secret to Bauer's success? Advice from his dad: figure out what the customer really needs.

"Because customers frequently choose the wrong product if they're just left on their own," Bauer said.

