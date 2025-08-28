99-year-old Red Oak veteran may be last living member of WWII Scouts and Raiders

RED OAK, Iowa (KMTV) — Before there were Navy SEALs, there was Al Hays. At 99 years old, the Red Oak neighbor may be the last living member of the World War II Scouts and Raiders, an elite unit that was a forerunner to the SEALs.

WATCH KATRINA'S STORY HERE

99-Year-Old May Be Last Living WWII Scouts and Raiders Member

"I thought boot camp was vacation after working on the farm," Hays said.

Hays grew up south of Malvern and was eager to join the fight abroad before he turned 18. Initially, he asked his parents for permission to join the Army, but his father, who had survived a mustard gas attack during World War I, refused.

"I kept badgering him and badgering him and finally he says, 'I'm just not ever going to sign for you to go into the Army,'" Hays said.

After meeting sailors who survived the Pearl Harbor attack, the 17-year-old Hays convinced his father to let him join the Navy.

"They still had on their nice, dress-whites. Oh my goodness. That beats the army any way you look at it," Hays said.

Eventually, he was recruited for the Scouts and Raiders. Hays was sent on top-secret missions, swimming miles in the ocean and scouting Philippine Islands and Iwo Jima in the dark. His job was to measure and memorize details before American invasions.

"You go past the point of being scared. It's a job you have to, somebody has to do it," Hays said.

For 75 years, his service remained classified. This summer, he was celebrated privately by Iowa dignitaries, including Sen. Joni Ernst and two generals. Now, the community is invited to celebrate his service.

"He's got so many friends in the community we wanted them to come talk with him about it and be able to see all of his displays," said Chloe French of Arlington Place.

"You laid your life on the line every night," Hays said, looking back at his service.

The public can meet Hays, learn more about his service, and see his medals and awards this Saturday at Arlington Place in Red Oak from 1 to 3 p.m.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

