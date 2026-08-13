ACLU of Iowa sues state in federal court on behalf of The Satanic Temple

The ACLU of Iowa is suing the state of Iowa in federal court on behalf of The Satanic Temple, alleging the state violated the organization's constitutional rights to free speech, free exercise of religion, and equal protection under the law.

The lawsuit stems from the state denying The Satanic Temple's request to sponsor a holiday display and activities alongside other religious organizations at the state Capitol.

"In our country and in the state of Iowa, it is a foundational principle that the government should not favor one religious belief over another or discriminate against its citizens based on their religious beliefs," said Rita Bettis Austen, ACLU legal director.

The ACLU is asking the court to prevent the state from continuing to deny the Satanic Temple's application to use the space.

