AMERICA 250: Council Bluffs neighborhood parade revived; patriotic art unveiled in Oakland

On the West End of Council Bluffs the Cochran family revived a tradition that began in the 1990s. Judd Cochran told KMTV that when his children were small the family started a neighborhood parade on the West End, which eventually grew in popularity.

Now, the original neighborhood kids have families of their own and the Cochrans brought the tradition back — along with a big block party — for the nation's 250th birthday celebration.



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In Oakland, a large mural celebrating American service members was unveiled. The painting, by Malvern-based arts Zack Jones, was unveiled near Freedom Rock and is part of a larger display honoring all those who've served from the area. Even the Revolutionary War soldier is modeled on a fifer who died in Pottawattamie County in his '80s.