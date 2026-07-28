Bacon Buddies: FFA and 4-H members introduce hogs to youth with special needs at Westfair

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — FFA and 4-H members at WestFair gave youth with special needs the opportunity to meet and care for fair animals through a program called Bacon Buddies.

WATCH KATRINA'S STORY BELOW

'Bacon Buddies' pairs FFA and 4-H members with youth with special needs

Traci Black and her son, Taylor, started Bacon Buddies after seeing the program at the Iowa State Fair.

"And he says, 'Mom, we have to do this,'" Traci Black said.

Taylor was one of several teens mentoring young people with disabilities during the Bacon Buddies event on Sunday.

"I think it's really good because they're getting to learn something new they've never done before," Taylor Black said.

Participants received tips on feeding, grooming and handling the animals from their mentors.

Caitlin Greiner: "Some tips I give them is how to feed them, how much they eat a day."

Taylor Black: "They do bark like dogs when they're cranky."

Lilley Casson: "Making sure they stay clean and have a clean area to lay down in."

Taylor Jensen: "They will bite. Don't put your fingers and stuff by their mouth."

After bathing, grooming and practice walking the hogs, participants took a turn in the show ring. Gavin Smith was excited about earning a purple ribbon.

"My pig's name was Pineapple. It's a lot to ask but all I gotta say is he did great," Smith said.

His mentors — Addie and Axel — said Gavin showed talent for working with hogs.

"He just has a natural way with them and really likes them," Addie said.

For the mentors, the experience was just as meaningful.

Taylor Jensen: "It feels like, very rewarding."

Caitlin Greiner: "I'm glad I get the opportunity to teach someone who to do it because they normally don't get these opportunities."

Traci Black: "I think it's therapeutic for both the Buddy and the Mentor."

Smith enjoyed the attention from the audience.

"Fans come out here to support us all. It gives us great confidence," he said.

Bacon Buddies will be at the Iowa State Fair on Aug. 15 and will return to Westfair next year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

