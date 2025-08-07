Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
BREAKING: One dead, two injuries following Glenwood active shooter incident

Katrina Markel/KMTV
One fatality after a shooting in Glenwood, Iowa. (Aug. 6, 2025)
GLENWOOD, Iowa (KMTV) — Early Wednesday evening, law enforcement responded to an active shooter incident near 4th and Grove Streets in Glenwood.
Police Chief Eric Johansen confirmed that one person is dead and two more were injured.

A fire, connected to the shooting, was set in a home on Grove Street. Witnesses told KMTV that it took local firefighters about 20 minutes to bring it under control.

Neighbors were shaken after witnessing a large law enforcement response and the fire. There were at least four fire and rescue departments on the scene and multiple law enforcement agencies.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting the Glenwood Police with the investigation. KMTV will continue to follow the story.

