Can we find solutions to Iowa's water pollution crisis?

The Harkin Institute at Drake University published an eight-priority report proposing solutions to Iowa's water pollution crisis, including stronger enforcement and monitoring.

The report will be available to the public on March 11, but KMTV is sharing some of the highlights.

Iowa's water is polluted. That's not a secret and Iowans are concerned. The contamination is connected to the state's high cancer rates, but what can we do about it?

On Friday, the Harkin Institute at Drake University published a report proposing solutions.

One recommendation: Water monitoring

I've interviewed neighbors who test their private wells, but authors of this report recommend the state monitor all watersheds for chemicals such as nitrates, phosphorus, bacteria and more.

Another suggestion: Setbacks for fertilizer and manure storage as well as concentrated animal feeding operations

Two years ago, I first reported on a fertilizer spill into the East Nishnabotna River at Red Oak. The report uses that spill, which resulted in nearly 800,000 fish being killed, to illustrate why ag operations using hazardous materials should be farther from waterways.

The report says we should: Fund university research differently

It suggests more studies on diversifying farming practices and improving environmental outcomes, saying: "Most ISU research is focused on and is for entities that have much to gain by our current state and federal supply-inducing, over-production agricultural policies, while economic losses for Iowa farmers continue."

Yet another recommendation is to: Strengthen enforcement and penalties

Neighbors have told me, they think polluters aren't fined enough after a spill.

The authors suggest that penalties "should be severe enough to reflect the value Iowa should place on clean water."

In total, there are eight priorities outlined in the 31-page report, which will available to the public on March 11, the same day as the Harkin wellness symposium, which focuses on cancer treatment and prevention.