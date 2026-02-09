Cancer survivor praises Wings of Hope for helping her navigate the unimaginable ahead of 2026 Winter Gala

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Cancer is a fight no one should have to take on alone, and for cancer patients and survivors, Wings of Hope in Council Bluffs offers a lifeline for community and healing.

"Oh my word, it's just magnificent what they can do here at Wings of Hope," said Emmy Neustrom, who has been going to Wings of Hope programming now for six months.

The nonprofit has been making its impact felt in the community for decades, offering all services free of charge. From companion counseling and support groups to financial assistance and much more, the organization is committed to being with those experiencing cancer every step of the way.

That includes Neustrom, who was diagnosed with breast cancer last August.

"Scared, shocked, concerned, not knowing what to do or what my first step was," Neustrom said about her initial reaction to the diagnosis.

Then she was introduced to Wings of Hope.

"I got a consultation with Dr. Anne, and she helped me greatly from the very beginning. I mean, she gave me so much hope and made me feel comfortable and calm," Neustrom said.

As of January:

"Now I can say that I'm a cancer survivor," she said.

To offer the services and programming needed for people like Neustrom, at no cost, fundraising is crucial. One of the organization's biggest events is right around the corner.

The Wings of Hope Winter Gala is this Friday with a "Winter in New Orleans" theme. The event runs from 6 to 9 p.m. at Corpus Christi Hall in Council Bluffs.

There will be a cajun-themed meal and a performance from the Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln High School Jazz Band, to go along with raffles and a silent auction.

You can get tickets, donate, or learn more about Wings of Hope by clicking here.

