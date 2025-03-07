Watch Now
Deputies shoot, kill Harlan man early Thursday

Harlan Water Tower
Katrina Markel/KMTV
Harlan, Iowa water tower. (March 4, 2025)
Harlan Water Tower
Deputies in Harlan shot and killed a man before sunrise.

The Shelby County sheriff says a call brought them to a house where a standoff ensued with a man. While negotiating with him, deputies say he made an aggressive move and one deputy opened fire.

The man, David Plagmann, died. Inside the home, law enforcement found 31-year-old Alexis Martin dead.

The sheriff says there is no on-going threat to the community. The deputy involved is now on leave while the sheriff's office and state investigate.

