Family of Iowa DOT worker killed on the job says state law needs to change

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — The family of an Iowa Department of Transportation worker killed on the job says Iowa law needs to change following the sentencing of the man responsible for his death.

WATCH KATRINA'S STORY BELOW

Family says Iowa law should change after DOT worker killed in work zone

A former UPS driver was sentenced to probation for the death of Matthew Dickerson, a Neola man killed in a road work zone.

Dickerson is one of seven children and his sisters say he is "deeply" missed by his family.

"He's an amazing man, he's an amazing family man," said oldest sister Shannon Danker.

"He loved — he loved his girls," Taylor Oliver, another sister, said.

"He loved his girls. And when I say 'girls' I mean his daughters and his wife," Danker added.

Dickerson was killed in May of 2026 when Clifford Miller drove his UPS semi-truck into a lane that was closed for road work. Miller admitted in court that he was driving too fast for the conditions. Dickerson's mother told the court that Miller not only hit, but crushed her son.

"It has shattered my family," said Danker. "But we are putting ourselves back together."

On Thursday, Miller pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced to probation. It is not the homicide by vehicle conviction the family had hoped.

"It's better than nothing. It's better than being acquitted. It's holding him accountable for the choice that he made," Danker said.

According to the prosecutor, because Miller was not under the influence or fleeing law enforcement, the lesser charge was the more likely conviction under Iowa law.

"With Iowa's laws it's very, very frustrating how much the lack on — there's a lot of gray area," Oliver said.

"It needs to change," Danker said.

Miller, who had no prior criminal record, apologized in court. His voice shaking, he said, "I'm sorry Matt. I'm sorry to the family…"

In June, a Pottawattamie County bridge was dedicated to Dickerson's memory — a small comfort to his sisters, who hope passersby will be curious about his story.

"Let's Google it. Let's see what Matt's story is…" Oliver said.

Dickerson's family said in court he was the "glue" and that his absence leaves a "hole."

"And it's so sad that he's gone," Danker added.

Miller will likely serve his probation in Pennsylvania, where he lives.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

