Family run lily garden in Glenwood opens for ninth season

“It’s fun to see people enjoy the plants we are providing,” Todd said.

"It's growing every year, it’s exciting. When we first started, we didn't know what we were doing,” Todd Peverill said.

Todd and Lu Peverill spent Thursday morning preparing their lily pots for customers as their lily garden opens for its ninth season.

“We love it,” Lu said. “I mean honestly we get to meet people from all over the Midwest."

The family run farm started growing a few plants in 2015 and with the help from the community like the local FFA students and cross-country team, the garden has grown to hundreds of different varieties.

“We have always relied on some help, high school kids mostly in the past have come helped us. Now our grandkids are helping,” Lu said.

Now the farm is a place for field trips for the local students to get a chance to help out and the Peverills two grandsons spend their free days on the farm. 11-year-old Henry has learned a lot about the flowers during his two years in the garden.

Meeting neighbors and giving tours about the plants is one of his favorite parts.

"You get to tell them about the flowers hybridizing and how some of them have ruffles on the end and some of them don’t, and different colors and all that,” Henry said.

According to Lu, every season they see more people traveling from longer distances and she's happy to see people visiting the area.

"We encourage shopping in mill county, Taber, Glenwood, Malvern,” she said. “We encourage people shop, eat lunch and visit the shops in our little towns."

And although the flowers aren't in full bloom yet, they were happy to see neighbors out on opening day picking out the lilies.

The lilies will be in full bloom in June and July.