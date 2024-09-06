Farmers teach students about agriculture history in Iowa

SHELBY, Iowa (KMTV)– Carstens Farms brought out fourth graders to learn about the history of agriculture and farming in the state in hopes of getting younger generations interested in Iowa ag



Preserving agriculture in Iowa.

Over 600 fourth graders are learning about life on the farm as current farmers look for new ways to get more young people interested in agriculture.

Carstens Farmstead has been doing this event for over 40 years with the intent of teaching younger generations about agriculture history. Terry Torneten, president of Carstens Farms says this event helps keep farm practices going

" Iowa is based on agriculture, the Midwest has this agriculture tradition, and we are proud of that, and we certainly want farm kids and non-farm kids to interact with the producers and many of the people who do production agriculture today," Torneten said.

The farm has 24 different stations set up for students to learn about the history of farming and how operations have change through the years.

The stations range from potato picking, which are later turned into chips for the kids to eat, sewing, learning about animals and farm equipment, threshing wheat and more. This event gives kids the chance to learn hands on and get a closer look at agriculture.

And although the purpose is to teach students about agriculture there is also a hope the students will eventually return.

The farm is run on volunteers and to continue the tradition, they need new people coming in.

"The tradition continues by generations, today I’m seeing some of them coming back and helping us again because they came here and helped in fourth grade and I think that's what the secret is to the future of them farm,” Torneten said. “Just having these young kids be connected kids so they know this is a place to come back to, it’s a place to make a living and a place to make a difference in the community."

This was to kick off their event starting Saturday, September 7 and Sunday September 8.

