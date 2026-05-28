Fire crews battle fire for hours at Randolph, Iowa mill after reported explosion

RANDOLPH, Iowa (KMTV) — Several area fire crews battled smoke for multiple hours at a Heartland Co-Op in Randolph, Iowa, after neighbors reported an explosion around 2:30.

When I spoke with Shawn Johnson, he showed a photo taken just moments after he says he picked up the last truck of corn from the mill — shortly before the fire broke out.

Shawn Johnson

Another neighbor said he took action as soon as possible to make sure his family was safe.

"This whole town for me is like my boss lives here I have family I call him my brother I have other people I call my brothers and sisters," Timothy Martell said.

When asked whether he was worried when he first heard the explosion, given how many people he knows in the area, he described his immediate reaction.

"I just put my dogs in the kennel was going to go run for my bike try to figure out if everybody's all good," he said.

One neighbor told me the larger mills were newer – added around six years ago. It is unclear whether anyone was injured in the fire or what caused it at this time.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

