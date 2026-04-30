Former Tabor residents speak out after recent accusations of bad policing

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Former Tabor residents are raising questions about how the city's police chief handles investigations, following a separate accusation made at a recent city council meeting.

Tony and Becky Renshaw lived in Tabor in 2022. Now they live in Council Bluffs. They say they called police after returning from a football game and discovering their handgun was missing.

"We assumed he was going to come over," Tony Renshaw said.

Tabor operates with a one-person police department. That officer — Chief Derek Aistrope — never came to their home to investigate, the couple said.

"Yeah it was kinda odd but you know I dont know protocol," Becky Renshaw said.

According to the couple, a Fremont County deputy showed up at their house weeks later to return the gun after it was discovered ditched in a creek.

The Renshaws said they were unhappy Aistrope did not investigate in person and filed a complaint at City Hall.

They said they were not surprised when, last week, another Tabor resident, Andy Hansen — who works for a different law enforcement agency — accused the chief of mishandling a 2023 arson investigation.

After the council meeting, I asked Tabor Mayor Devin Juel about the police chief's job performance.

"So it's always difficult. We're a department of one. There's a lot on him," Juel said.

Juel told me the city will review complaints against Aistrope but did not commit to taking any particular action.

Chief Aistrope has not responded to multiple requests for comment over the past week.

Back at the Renshaw home, Tony and Becky said they would like to see a new chief.

If an update from Mayor Juel is not received sooner, the next opportunity for new information may come at the next city council meeting.

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