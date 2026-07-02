Four Mills County friends born on July 4, 1976, are turning 50 as America marks its 250th birthday

MALVERN, Iowa (KMTV) — Four Mills County friends share a birthday that is hard to top: July 4, 1976 — the day the United States turned 200.

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Bicentennial babies from one Iowa community turn 50 on July 4

Now, as the country celebrates its 250th birthday — Jenni, Holly, and twins Allan and David Hughes — are marking their own milestone: turning 50.

Jenni arrived first.

"I'm the oldest," Jenni said.

Holly followed 13 minutes later.

"She's older," Holly said, laughing.

The Hughes twins came a few hours after that. Allan edged out David by three minutes.

"Dave was first after that I think in about everything," Allan said.

The four were among 13 babies born that day at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs. According to family stories, Dr. Warden, came in from his farm for one delivery or maybe two.

"And another one kept coming in right after the other," Holly said.

The story goes, he told some of the mothers he wanted to get back to his cattle.

Growing up in the Glenwood area, the four sometimes celebrated their birthdays together.

"I feel like the four of us will always have a bond," Jenni said.

Their shared history includes milestones like the year Jenni passed her county fair queen crown to Holly.

"I always told the kids that the fourth of July fireworks were because of my birthday." Holly said.

"I would say, if you can be born on the 4th of July I would recommend it," said Allan.

David connects their personal celebration to something larger.

"I think that's one thing that's neat about the 4th of July — the country kind of comes together that day," he said.

In an era when many people leave their hometowns behind, all four have returned to the community that raised them and raised families of their own.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

