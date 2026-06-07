Glenwood area storm damage leaves trees down, thousands without power

GLENWOOD, Iowa (KMTV) — Glenwood was hit hard by a storm Friday night, leaving trees down throughout the city — blocking streets and falling on top of homes — as countless trailers hauled away debris.

Members of the Southwest Iowa Pickleball Club were cleaning up; working to restore the city-owned courts it helps maintain. Roger Craig said the club expected to have most of the courts ready for play by the end of the day.

"Quite frankly, I had expected these dead trees behind us to have fallen three or four years ago," he said. "So, this took longer than I expected but it is a disappointment to see this kind of damage, but it's not something that we won't be able to overcome."

Seventh-grader Zoey, and her family, were out helping neighbors.

"Since I didn't have any damage, I wanted to help other people that had damage at their house," she said.

According to MidAmerican Energy, more than 7,000 customers lost power Friday night. Most households had power restored by noon Saturday, with nearly all expected to be back online by 6 p.m. Saturday.

