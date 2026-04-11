Glenwood high schoolers lead huge college and career fair for students around the region

GLENWOOD, Iowa (KMTV) — The IJAG career and college fair at Glenwood community high school is an annual event, drawing middle and high school students from across southwest Iowa and eastern Nebraska. It's a unique event because it is entirely student-led.

Wendy Mihm-Herold is the CEO of IJAG (Iowa Jobs for America's Graduates). She drove from Des Moines after IJAG President, and Glenwood senior, Andrew Brandenburg invited her.

"To see what they’ve put together, having 82 businesses, over 13 school districts and over 1500 students," said Mihm-Herold, assessing the students' accomplishments.

She says the national program has measurable successes, including an 80% improvement in school performance.

"It’s a really good opportunity for the kids to find what they are interested in," Brandenburg said of the career fair.

Omaha Police Officer Brittany Stenzel was there with colleague Ofc. Dashawn Haynes to talk to students about law enforcement careers.

"It’s fun. It’s large!" she said.

Emily Martin is a development specialist for Nishna Productions, an organization that cares for adults with special needs. She says the relationship with IJAG works well for them.

"We had an Ijag student that did an internship with us and after they graduated we were able to hire them," Martin said.

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