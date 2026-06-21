Glenwood program provides free diapers, wipes to families struggling to make ends meet

GLENWOOD, Iowa (KMTV) — A community program at Trinity Lutheran Church is helping young families in southwest Iowa afford basic baby supplies.

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Glenwood church offers free diapers to families in need

The Swaddling Clothes program offers free diapers and wipes to families in need in the Glenwood area.

Connie Wilson, a retired nurse and great-grandmother, launched the program after learning about it from other congregations.

"It's helping them spread their budget so they can maybe pay a utility bill, gas for the car to get to and from work, more food on the table," Wilson said.

Additionally, Mills County Public Health suffered budget cuts last year that eliminated a parental support program called NEST, which had helped families with diapers and wipes.

"Babies are suffering because of that and families that can't afford it; babies are staying in diapers longer, so there's health issues that are going on there with the diaper rash," Wilson said.

Donan Anderson visited the program to pick up baby and toddler supplies for her granddaughter, who is 37 weeks pregnant and has 3 other children. The night before, Anderson's granddaughter, her partner and their children were involved in a car accident that totaled their van. The family was not injured, but replacing the van and car seats will add financial strain to the household, even with two working adults in the household.

"Trying to make sure you're just keeping your head above water can just be incredibly tiring," Anderson said. "Especially now, with, you know, prices being so high it just helps out. Every little bit that you can do helps out."

She said she looks forward to one day returning the favor to her neighbors.

"I'm just very thankful for this, for the community help and also for the fact that God spared them," Anderson said.

Swaddling Clothes is open the third Saturday of every month at Trinity Lutheran Church in Glenwood from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.

