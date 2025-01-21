Harrison County man accused of child sexual exploitation arrested in Indonesia

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — In a news release the U.S. Marshals said an Iowa man suspected of child sexual exploitation was taken into custody by Indonesian authorities.

READ THE NEWS RELEASE:

U.S. Marshals, in coordination with the U.S. Department of State and Indonesian officials, have taken custody of an Iowa man wanted on multiple federal child sexual exploitation charges.

The fugitive, Trevor John Collison, 32, is being held in U.S. Marshals custody on federal charges of sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child pornography, pursuant to an arrest warrant issued in the Southern District of Iowa in October 2024.

U.S. Marshals determined that Collison fled the United States following the execution of a search warrant at his Little Sioux residence in August 2024, which was conducted by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office as part of a child sexual exploitation investigation. Marshals tracked his movements across several South Pacific countries, including Singapore and Malaysia, before locating him in Indonesia.

In coordination with the U.S. Department of State, Collison was detained by Indonesian immigration officials when he attempted to extend his visa. He was subsequently returned to the United States, where he will appear before a Federal Magistrate on the outstanding federal warrant.

“The U.S. Marshals are dedicated to supporting our state and local partners throughout Iowa in tracking down individuals who evade justice,” said Ted Kamatchus, US Marshal for the Southern District of Iowa. “By leveraging its global reach, the U.S. Marshals Service empowers our local law enforcement partners with the ability to locate and apprehend even their most elusive fugitives.”

