Hearing provides more information about firing of Mills County Assessor

GLENWOOD, Iowa (KMTV) — A few weeks ago, the Mills County Conference Board, comprised of multiple public officials, terminated the employment of county assessor, Christina Govig. A public hearing was held on Wednesday at Govig's request.

More than one neighbor told the conference board that their land had been incorrectly classified; for instance, ag land was categorized as residential property. Govig's attorney argued that residents are blaming the assessor because they're unhappy with their tax bill and don't understand the assessor's role.

This hearing doesn't change any outcomes and Thursday is still Govig's last official day in office. This summer, the county fired the chief deputy assessor, but officials told me the two cases are unrelated.