IA lawmakers continue 'intense' negotiations on property tax reform as legislative session goes into overtime

Iowa and Nebraska rank among the top 10 states for the highest property taxes in the country, according to the Tax Foundation. But Iowa lawmakers are trying to change that in the waning days of the 2026 session.

WATCH KATRINA'S STORY BELOW

Iowa lawmakers continue intense property tax reform negotiations

The Iowa legislature is past its 100-day mark and remains in session. From here on out, legislators won't receive per diem or reimbursements from the state for expenses, but thy can continue to work.

Property tax reform remains a priority and lawmakers told KMTV there is still a chance the House and Senate will reach a deal before they go home.

Rep. Brent Siegrist (R-Council Bluffs) says property tax reform is "moving forward" but has a long way to go.

In a committee hearing, Karie Kading Ramsey of Kading Properties advocated for property tax cuts: "We don't have beaches. We don't have mountains. We need affordability."

Glenwood neighbors shared their thoughts on Iowa's property taxes at the Bloom Senior Center in February. Bonnie Millsap, president of the of the senior center, expressed concern about tax rates on older adults: "If things keep going higher and higher and higher, you know, how are you going to afford to live in your house."

Steve Holt, a Republican representative from Denison, described the negotiations as "intense." He told KMTV that a Senate proposal to raise taxes on multi-family dwellings — to make up for other tax cuts — is a "non-starter" because "it would result in a massive increase in rent for the 40% of Iowans who rent."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

