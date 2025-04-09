Iowa administrators help save teen's life after he collapsed at track meet

GLENWOOD, Iowa, Neb. (KMTV) – “It was just incredible how quickly they were able to get there and realize this was more than just a normal track injury, this was something much more serious,” Scott Driskell said.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A boy collapsed on this track during a meet Tuesday night and a community sprang into action, saving his life.

It was just after the first race of the night when Creston freshman, Nate Bentley collapsed, and his heart stopped.

"From there it was scramble mode, making sure we had the right people on site and then quickly act,” Jeff Bissen, Glenwood High School activities director said.

Bissen was one of those people. Nurses, coaches, and police officers who were in the stands rushed to perform CPR. Bissen grabbed an automated external defibrillator (AED) and ran down to the track.

Within six minutes, Bentley was resuscitated and on his way to the hospital.

“One shock and we were able to revive him and by 5:30 the ambulance arrived,” Bissen said.

The quick action likely saved Bentley’s life. Dave Keber with Omaha Fire and Rescue said every minute a person is not receiving CPR during cardiac arrest, their chance of survival drops by 10%.

“So, with these bystanders jumping in and proving early CPR and defibrillation dramatically improves the chance of the patient being resuscitated,” he said.

Scott Driskell, assistant principal and atheistic director at Creston High School said his community is grateful.

Driskell did visit Bentley at the hospital Wednesday morning. He said his condition is trending correctly, and tests are being done to determine exactly what happened.