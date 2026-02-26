Iowa bill could ban public schools from working with with public libraries

A bill moving through the Iowa Legislature could prohibit public schools from collaborating with public libraries — a partnership that educators and library officials in Council Bluffs say already works and saves taxpayers money.

Council Bluffs Public Library Director Antonia Krupicka-Smith worries local students could lose access to library resources, including research materials and digital books, if the bill becomes law.

"You know, we all have to choose, when we're working in organizations, what money's going to go towards; and schools don't always get to have the abundance of resources and materials that a public library might have," Krupicka-Smith said.

Lewis Central Superintendent Brent Hoesing said he sees no reason to end a collaboration that benefits students: "I don't know why we would dream about taking that resource away from them."

He said partnerships with libraries save taxpayers money because schools avoid duplicating efforts.

"And I have not had a single parent. Not one. Not a single parent reach out to me with this concern that the public library collaborates with our school district," Hoesing said.

Krupicka-Smith also pointed out that parents already have the option to restrict their child's access to library materials through school.

I left messages for supporters of the bill but had not heard back as of my deadline. Proponents, Protect My Innocence told Iowa Public Radio the measure "ensures schools remain accountable to parents, accountable to the taxpayer, transparent to the public and compliant with the law.”

Krupicka-Smith said it remains unclear how some collaborations — such as a middle school book club or kindergarten story time — would be affected if the bill passes.

