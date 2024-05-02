Iowa Gov. Reynolds requesting expedited Presidential Disaster Declaration for nine Iowa counties

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In a news release, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced she is requesting an expedited disaster declaration for Iowa counties that experienced severe weather damaged on Friday.

READ THE RELEASE BELOW:

Governor Kim Reynolds has requested an expedited Presidential Disaster Declaration for nine Iowa counties where significant damage was sustained from severe weather that occurred on April 26, 2024.

The governor requested funding under the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) Individual Assistance Program and the activation of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Disaster Loan Program for Clarke, Crawford, Harrison, Mills, Polk, Pottawattamie, Ringgold, Shelby, and Union Counties.

Funding under the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) Individual Assistance Program provides disaster-affected homeowners, renters, and businesses access to programs and services to maximize recovery, including assistance with housing, personal property replacement, medical expenses, and legal services.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Disaster Loan Program provides homeowners, renters, businesses, and most nonprofit organizations in the affected counties whose property was damaged or destroyed by this disaster, the ability to apply for low-interest disaster loans from the SBA.

In addition, the governor requested funding to conduct hazard mitigation activities for the entire state.

The letter can be read in its entirety here [lnks.gd].