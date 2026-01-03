Iowa lawmaker predicts carbon pipelines will be priority in 2026 legislative session

GLENWOOD, Iowa (KMTV) — State Representative Dave Sieck believes the Iowa Legislature won't accomplish much this year unless lawmakers address the contentious carbon pipeline issue.

Iowa lawmaker: Carbon pipelines big issue in 2026 legislative session

Sieck, who represents Mills and Fremont counties as well as part of Pottawattamie County in the Iowa House, outlined what he expects to be the top three priorities when the 2026 legislative session begins on Jan. 12.

"Number one, is the carbon pipeline issue's come to head so many times. I don't think a lot of legislation will get through unless we deal with some type of a bill on the carbon pipeline," Sieck said.

The carbon capture pipeline debate has split the GOP majority in the Legislature. Lawmakers are weighing concerns about pipeline safety and the potential use of eminent domain verses potential benefits for the agricultural economy.

Sieck thinks property taxes are another top issue for the upcoming session. Historically, both Iowa and Nebraska lawmakers have struggled to make headway on property tax reform. Sieck said solutions aren't simple and it's difficult to untangle a century of existing laws, but he hears from constituents who care deeply about the issue.

Third, Sieck believes workforce development will be a legislative focus, including job training programs and efforts to retain and attract skilled workers to the state.

