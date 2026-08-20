Iowa music teacher says school board denied him a job because he is transgender

TABOR, Iowa (KMTV) — A transgender teacher in Tabor, Iowa, says he was discriminated against after the school board voted to not hire him days before the school year begins.

Ace Rios accepted a job offer in July to teach music at Fremont-Mills High School in Tabor, Iowa. But on Thursday, Rios says the district superintendent and secondary principal told him he would not be able to start teaching at the school this year.

The school board voted on whether to hire Rios Wednesday, with two members voting to hire him and two voting against. One member was absent. Under board rules, a tie vote fails.

Rios, a transgender male, said he believes his gender identity is the reason he was denied the job.

"I am extremely qualified to be here but I am being discriminated against because of the way that I look and my life outside of here," Rios said.

Rios previously worked as a substitute teacher at Omaha Public Schools and said he viewed the Fremont-Mills position as the next step in his career.

"Was there a moment when you ever even considered that something like this might happen?" I asked.

"Unfortunately I live this every day and it was a concern I did not think it would be a concern to this extent considering I had received a job offer and I had support from the school staff and everything," Rios said.

Rios said the experience would have had a broader impact beyond his own career.

"I was kicked out of my house at 16 due to this actually it would have been extremely positive to see an educator like myself in the field at an early age," Rios said.

As Rios packed his classroom, colleagues stopped by to say emotional goodbyes. Multiple teachers said they worry about what message the board's decision sends to LGBTQ students.

Rios said he plans to bring in legal counsel on the matter.

I asked the board president to explain the vote but have not received a response. The superintendent declined an interview request, saying the district does not comment on personnel matters.

UPDATE: An early version of this story was reported before a response from the board president. He echoed the message from the superintendent.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

