IOWA PRIMARY UPDATES: Senate and gubernatorial primaries among the closely contested races

State Rep. Josh Turek cast his ballot in Council Bluffs Tuesday morning as Iowa Democrats head to the polls to choose their U.S. Senate candidate.

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Iowa Democratic U.S. Senate primary: Turek vs. Wahls

Turek is running on the Democratic side for the U.S. Senate seat that will be open. Sen. Joni Ernst announced last fall that she would not seek re-election.

Turek said he has the background to fight for everyday Iowans.

"I'm someone like a lot of a lot of Iowans, a lot of Americans, that went to the Goodwill for my clothes, shared clothes, had the wrong color lunch tickets," he said. "And you know, I think this is this is a really an amazing opportunity we've got to have a fighter for for the people, not just for the billionaires and the large corporations. And if we can win here in Iowa we can change this country."

Turek's opponent in the Democratic primary is State Sen. Zach Wahls, a sixth-generation Iowan who was first elected to the state Senate in 2018. Wahls has campaigned extensively, recently completing his 350th campaign stop.

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