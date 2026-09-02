Iowa schools need hundreds more referees as youth sports participation hits record high

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Iowa schools are facing a growing shortage of sports officials as student participation reaches record levels. It could mean some young athletes don't get to play as many games.

WATCH KATRINA'S STORY BELOW

Iowa schools need hundreds more referees as sports participation hit record high

The Iowa High School Athletic Association says participation in school sports is at an "all-time high" for a "fifth consecutive year." But reports indicate Iowa schools need hundreds more referees to keep up with demand.

St. Albert Activities Director Nate Noon says he began umpiring baseball games because no one else was available.

"I would say that they need hundreds of officials at this point and wouldn't think this is just an Iowa problem," he said.

Noon says it's a widespread concern across his conference: "At our Hawk 10 conference meetings, I'm not the only AD who officiates games."

Mike Shiffer, 24, of Harrison County, is a first-year football referee. He has played and coached the sport and says officiating makes sense.

"It was just a next step for me to stay part of the game and keep the game the way it is," Shiffer said.

One of Shiffer's fellow football refs told KMTV that older officials are aging out of the job and younger people are not signing up to replace them.

Fan behavior is also a factor, according to Noon.

"I think the culture of today's sports make it very difficult. Especially, you see it every day on social media, umpires, referees getting badgered by parents," he said.

Shiffer says officials have to develop a thick skin: "It's being able to just zone it out, you know."

There's also a time commitment.

"Some officials will look at it like 'I'd like to be home with my family,'" Shiffer said.

Shiffer says the shortage is disappointing.

"It's hard seeing people not want to do something that you're so passionate about," he said.

When officials cannot be found, according to Noon, it is often middle school athletes who pay the price.

"The kids work hard and they're practicing every day and they deserve to play their games," he said.

At St. Albert, Noon says the athletic department tried to make officials feel valued — including, when possible, increasing their pay.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

