Iowa Senate Education Committee rejects a bill allowing community colleges to offer four-year degrees

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Almost half the states in the country allow community colleges to offer four-year degrees, but Iowa will not join them this year.

A bill that would have allowed community colleges in Iowa to offer a limited number of four-year degrees was rejected by the Iowa Senate Education Committee, after passing the Iowa House.

Iowa Western President Dr. Dan Kinney said he supported the bill for several reasons, including the fact that southwest Iowa does not have a four-year institution.

However, Iowa’s four-year, private colleges pushed back against the legislation. The private institutions were concerned that allowing community colleges to offer four-year degrees would hurt their enrollment.

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