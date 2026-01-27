Iowa Senate subcommittee advances bill banning eminent domain for carbon capture pipelines

A bill to ban the use of eminent domain for carbon capture pipelines moves forward in the Iowa Senate, but changes will be made to the version that already passed in the House.

This is a story KMTV has been following for approximately two years.

Last week, the Iowa House passed a bill that would ban the use of eminent domain for carbon capture pipelines. On Tuesday, a Senate subcommittee held a public hearing on the bill.

Landowners — including from Montgomery and Shelby counties in Southwest Iowa — spoke up in favor of the bill. Proponents say that landowners have a right to determine what happens on their property. They argue that the pipeline can be built with voluntary participation.

Agriculture organizations, such as the Iowa Corn Growers and Iowa Renewable Fuels, argued against the bill; they say carbon capture pipelines are needed to create new markets for corn. Labor leaders testified against the bill because — they say — construction of the pipeline will create local jobs.

The bill passed the commerce subcommittee, but Sen. Majority Leader Mike Klimesh says he will amend the bill.

