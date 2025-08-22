Iowa State fans make pilgrimage to Dublin for 'Farmageddon' against Kansas State

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Iowa State University fans have traveled thousands of miles to Dublin, Ireland, to watch their Cyclones take on Kansas State in Saturday's "Farmageddon" matchup.

Trina Pauley is a Harlan-based travel advisor. She's leading a group of 19 neighbors on the adventure.

"It was a no brainer, definitely had to be here," Pauley said.

Joining her is LaDonna Havick, whose family has deep ties to the Cyclones.

"I think my siblings are a little envious," Havick said.

For Papillion dad, Derek Peterson, the trip is a chance to watch his alma mater play while bonding with friends and family. His daughter Kat, also an Iowa State University alum, is currently studying to be a veterinarian in Dublin.

"There's just a special quality to be here with the Cyclones and the other Iowa State fans and family. I can't hardly explain how just joyous it is," Peterson said. "It's just amazing. It just couldn't be much better."

The Petersons accidentally booked a hotel in enemy territory.

"Every Kansas State tour package, the Kansas State football team, the band, the coaches, are all here. The 500 rooms are almost all Kansas State," Peterson said.

For Harlan's Shay Leuschen, the trip is bittersweet. Her father, Doug Denham, a Glenwood coach and big Iowa State University fan, passed away this week. She'll be remembering him with her sister at the game.

"It's a hard time, but knowing his love for the game this is right where he wants us to be," Leuschen said.

Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. Central Time on Saturday.

