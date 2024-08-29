Iowa Utilities Commission issues pipeline permit for Summit Carbon Solutions

The Iowa Utilities Commission has issued a construction permit for Summit Carbon Solutions’ proposed hazardous liquid pipeline across Iowa.

The commission’s decision on Wednesday was not unexpected given a June 25 order in which the panel issued a final decision approving the project while requiring Summit Carbon to submit numerous filings demonstrating compliance with regulatory requirements before a construction permit would be issued.

The commission also required the company to secure and maintain a $100 million insurance policy, and agree to compensate landowners for any damages that result from the pipeline’s construction.

On August 5, Summit Carbon submitted the required compliance filings, clearing the way for the permit to be issued.

The commission issued the permit without modifying the previously imposed conditions Summit Carbon must meet in order to begin construction – the most significant of which is that the project must be approved by regulators in North Dakota and South Dakota.

The company hopes to begin construction next year with the goal of making the pipeline operational in 2026. The pipeline, which would be the largest of its kind anywhere in the world, would carry liquified carbon dioxide from ethanol plants in Iowa and surrounding states to a site in North Dakota, where the company still hopes for approval of a previously denied permit.

The pipeline would cross more than 2,000 miles across five states, including nearly 700 miles in Iowa. In planning the pipeline, Summit has partnered with 57 ethanol plants and the company says it has signed voluntary easement agreements with 75% of the Iowa route’s landowners.

In giving its approval to the project, the Iowa Utilities Commission has stated that Summit will be able to use eminent domain in Iowa to force the sale of land from property owners who are opposed to the use of the property for the project.

The Iowa House approved legislation the past two sessions that would have given landowners more leverage over pipeline negotiations.

In 2023, the House passed a billrequiring pipeline companies to obtain voluntary easements for 90% of their routes before they could use eminent domain for the rest.

This year, the House voted to allow landowners who are subject to eminent domain requests by carbon dioxide pipeline companies to challenge the legitimacy of those requests in court earlier in the permit proceedings. Neither bill advanced in the Senate.

The proposed pipeline has been the focus of intense public debate over the past 30 months, with farmers, environmentalists and pipeline safety advocates voicing their opposition. In August 2023, Summit was denied permits in North Dakota, and one month later it was denied permits in South Dakota.

In the two and half years since the Iowa Utilities Commission first began weighing Summit’s permit application, the panel has filed tens of thousands of pages of testimony and exhibits, heard testimony from more than 200 witnesses, and considered 4,180 comments, objections, and letters of support for the project.

