Iowa West Foundation announces $2 million grant for Westfair revamp

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Westfair is another step closer to revitalizing the western Pottawattamie County fairgrounds.

According to a news release:

"The 'Spirit of Westfair' capital campaign volunteers are thrilled to announce two major milestones in their mission to revitalize the Westfair fairgrounds. The multi-million-dollar capital project recently received a transformative challenge grant from the Iowa West Foundation that will match donations dollar for dollar up to $2 million. Additionally, the campaign has officially surpassed the $5 million mark—reaching the critical halfway point of its Phase 1 fundraising goal of $10 million."