Iowa Western could soon offer 4-year degrees as legislature advances community college bill

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Southwest Iowa residents may soon have the opportunity to earn bachelor's degrees without leaving the area, as the Iowa Legislature advances legislation that would allow select community colleges to offer four-year degree programs.

WATCH KATRINA'S STORY BELOW

Iowa Western pushes for bachelor's degrees as legislature considers bill

Iowa Western Community College President Dan Kinney has been on the forefront educational expansion in Southwest Iowa, where there no public or private four-year institutions.

"This just puts another tool in our toolbox to really help the workforce of southwest Iowa," Kinney said.

The proposed legislation would create a limited number of bachelor's degree programs at community colleges across the state.

"We do not have a public or a private institution in our service area here in southwest Iowa. And I run into adults, I call them time-bound or place-bound individuals, that don't have access to that baccalaureate," Kinney said.

Education degrees represent one of the most significant needs in the region, according to both Kinney and Lewis Central Superintendent Brent Hoesing.

Non-traditional students, particularly those in their 40s, are unlikely to relocate and live in dormitories to pursue higher education, Hoesing told KMTV.

"Versus if there was career pathway down here that they could still live in their home, they could still work in their current job, support their family, but yet pursue their interest," he said.

The legislation has faced opposition from private colleges, which argue that community college bachelor's programs would negatively impact their enrollment numbers. However, Kinney believes the programs would expand access rather than compete with traditional colleges.

"Traditional-aged students are probably still gonna go onto a university, get that university feel," Kinney said.

Hoesing, who began his career in rural school districts, sees particular demand for teacher training in these communities.

"It's good for the community, it's good for the economy, it's good for local business," Hoesing said.

Beyond education, Kinney identified bachelor's degrees in nursing and business management as other potential programs that would serve the region's workforce development needs.

"It's what is needed for Southwest Iowa to grow and keep our workforce here at home," he said.

If the legislation passes, Kinney estimates it will take at least another year before Iowa Western can begin offering four year degree programs to students.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

