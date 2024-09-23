'It is pretty incredible': neighbors admire Malvern artist during the Southwest Iowa Art Tour

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Melissa Wright in Malvern but there are 10 others in Southwest Iowa, attracting neighbors across the area to see the creativity of artist and get a first hand look on where they draw their inspiration.

Echo Backes moved to Malvern two years ago and this is first time experiencing the Southwest Iowa Art tour.

"If you paint at all you know how many times into every single on of these pieces and they are beautiful. And just, especially the broad range of what she's painting… it is pretty incredible." said Backas.

Backes grew up in Western Nebraska. She says he mid-west doesn't always get acknowledgment when it comes to its beauty.

"I think alot of towns in Nebraska-Iowa get a bad rep for having nothing to do. And I just think people haven't looked around enough hard enough for the things there are here." said Backas.

Backes says she's an artist herself but what she's seeing in this gallery is breath taking.

"Admiration is really. I love art. I love to paint. I am not especially good at it. So I really admire anyone that takes this much time into displaying their art." said Backas.

Mary Sneed is a life long painter. She started painting with oils and pastels and eventually starting painting acrylic.

"I love sports… I love animals… I love beauty. I love Christ beauty and I have a church! How much more 'beautifuler' can that be." said Sneed.

Sneed has participated in the Southwest Iowa Art Tour for many years at her Glenwood location. But this is her debut in an old church, that she now owns.

"Everyone is busy and they don't come looking for art. They just.. it's something to do and it's a nice environment." said Sneed.

Sneed says everything in gallery is for salebut nothing is priced. She hopes to sell of course but it's up to the customer.

"It's just a passion of love and to just keep doing it because I love it. I'm going to croak and still be painting. Hopefully I'll be in heaven and painting, right?" said Sneed.

The three-day art tour ran throughout Southwest Iowa with a total of 20 towns and 90 artist. Organizers say they expect an average of 2,500 people to discover South West Iowa's talent.