Kansas City cyclist killed when storm blows shed onto tent in Shenandoah; neighbors now in clean-up mode

SHENANDOAH, Iowa (KMTV) — A Kansas City man died early Sunday morning when severe storms swept through Shenandoah, causing a structure to fall on his tent while he was camping.

Brian Seago, 42, was participating in the Rooster Tail bicycle ride along the Wabash Trace and camping in Sportsman Park when the storm hit at approximately 3:30 a.m. A shed was blown onto his tent during the severe weather.

"It's just a terrible thing and we send our sympathies to the family," Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen said.

Seago was the only fatality from the damaging storm that struck Shenandoah neighbors.

The storm caused significant damage throughout the community. Preschool teacher, Mandi Rausch, discovered a tree fell on her car.

"We got up that morning around 6:45 to assess the damage and we noticed that the tree on one our properties, a third of it split off and landed on our car," Rausch said.

She described it as "kind of devastating just because the car was in pretty good condition. And now we're trying to fight insurance and find another car."

McQueen, who was out of town during the storm, returned Sunday afternoon to find that an unknown neighbor had already helped clean up tree damage on his property.

"Somebody had gotten some of it and cut it back to the curb for me. I gotta thank somebody but I don't know who it was yet," McQueen said.

The mayor also noted that recent rains have slightly improved the city's ongoing water shortage situation, though levels remain below where they should be.

Residents with questions about storm debris removal can contact Shenandoah City Hall.

