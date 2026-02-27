Minden approved for FEMA grant to rebuild water treatment plant destroyed in tornado

FEMA announced Minden will get a $1.5 million grant to build it's new water treatment plant. The town has been using a temporary system after it's plant was destroyed during the 2024 Arbor Day tornadoes.

WATCH KATRINA'S STORY BELOW

Minden approved for FEMA grant t almost 2 years after tornado

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I’m Southwest Iowa Neighborhood Reporter Katrina Markel with an update on Minden.

I just spoke to the mayor who confirmed that the city will receive a FEMA grant to help it rebuild it’s water treatment facility that was destroyed during the Arbor Day tornado.

In August I reported the City has been using a temporary water plant since the tornado tore through town.

At the time, Mayor Kevin Zimmerman told me he was frustrated with the red tape and how long it was taking to get help with a new plant.

But, this month, FEMA announced Minden was getting a $1.5 million public utility grant. Part of $64 million in funds earmarked for Nebraska and Iowa.

There's no timeline yet for building the water plant, but it’s a step in the right direction nearly two years after the tornado.