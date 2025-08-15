Minden businesses rebuild and even expand after last year's tornadoes

MINDEN, Iowa (KMTV) — Minden businesses are rebuilding — and even growing — after last year's Arbor Day tornadoes. Economic development grants are helping fuel the comeback.

WATCH KATRINA'S STORY BELOW

Minden businesses transform after tornado: Economic grants fuel small-town comeback

Dylan Schneckloth, owner of the Minden Bowl and Cafe, chatted about the progress as he cooked lunch orders. His restaurant is one of several Minden businesses able to reopen thanks, in part, to state grant money.

"A lot of people, you know, that have moved away and a lot of people that have moved into town," Schneckloth said.

New housing is filling up.

"A lot of new faces," Schneckloth said.

The town's only grocery store announced it will build a drive-thru window with a state economic development grant.

Tracey Fox, who owns Countryside Market with her husband, said over the phone that neighbors have been "truly supportive" as they try to rebuild and reinvent. She also noted that these funds are reimbursement grants — meaning businesses first have to spend their own money.

Mayor Kevin Zimmerman says keeping those businesses alive is a big part of the town's recovery.

When asked what continual support means to the community, Zimmerman said, "It's really cool. I mean, just those two business — it'll help 'em a bunch. They can update a lot of stuff an make things look a little bit better."

Schneckloth has big plans.

"We're in the process of taking the bowling alley out and we're going to do something different. We're gonna do party rooms," Schneckloth said.

He plans to add arcade games and pool tables to the new space.

The Foxes are also expanding the footprint of their grocery store, so they can offer more to neighbors.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

