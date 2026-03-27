Missouri Valley woman buys back the historic Dairy Den, honors late father's 31-year local legacy

MISSOURI VALLEY, Iowa (KMTV) — Hannah Cox recently bought back the Dairy Den in Missouri Valley — part of the legacy of her late father, Darrel Cates, who operated the summertime destination for 31 years.

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Iowa woman buys back historic Dairy Den, honors late father's legacy

The ice cream shop has been a staple in the community since the 1950s. Cates, who also served as the police chief and a school bus driver, employed some of the same kids he drove to school.

"He was a part of a lot of kids' lives," Cox said.

Cates eventually sold the shop to a cousin, but Cox purchased it back last year. As I sat with Cox on a bench honoring her father, she reminisced about his impact.

"I just learned about hard work and dedication, I mean, he was a very hard worker," Cox said.

The menu features Midwestern staples like tenderloins and loose meat sandwiches, along with treats like pup cups for dogs and dozens of frozen goodies.

"We have the loose meat sandwich, which is a Midwestern thing, we have tenderloins," said Cox, "Oh, our Twin Bing Tornado that we brought from Sioux City, Iowa."

The Twin Bing Tornado is made from a classic Iowa candy.

"A Twin Bing has a cherry center, like a nougat and it has an outer, nutty, chocolate around it," she said.

The Dairy Den is open from March through September.

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